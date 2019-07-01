Filed Under:convicted killer, Dallas, DFW News, electronic leg monitor, killer on the run, Rene Adrian Carrillo, U.S. Marshals Service, XTC Cabaret


DALLAS(CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Marshals Service released a new flyer Monday in its continuing effort to try to catch a convicted killer.

Last Friday, Rene Adrian Carrillo did not show up for Day 4 of his murder trial for shooting and killing a man outside a Dallas strip club in 2017.

A jury convicted Carrillo of murder in absentia.

A spokesperson for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office says after Day 3 of the trial Carrillo cut off his electronic leg monitor and went on the run.

When Carrillo is captured he will be begin serving the 99-year prison sentence the jury handed down and will face additional charges for fleeing and jumping bail.

Carrillo is a 25-year-old Hispanic man who stands 5’6″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Rene Adrian Carrillo flyer from U.S. Marshals Office

Carrillo got into some type of altercation with Jean Carlo Casiano-Torres inside the XTC Cabaret in the 8500 block of Stemmons Freeway in October 2017. The argument spilled into the parking lot and ended when Carrillo opened fire on a car. Casiano-Torres and a woman inside the vehicle were both shot. Casiano-Torres died from his injuries.

Anyone who has seen Carrillo or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 972-978-1765.

Rene Adrian Carrillo (credit: Dallas County District Attorney’s Office)

