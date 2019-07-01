DALLAS(CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Marshals Service released a new flyer Monday in its continuing effort to try to catch a convicted killer.
Last Friday, Rene Adrian Carrillo did not show up for Day 4 of his murder trial for shooting and killing a man outside a Dallas strip club in 2017.
A jury convicted Carrillo of murder in absentia.
A spokesperson for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office says after Day 3 of the trial Carrillo cut off his electronic leg monitor and went on the run.
When Carrillo is captured he will be begin serving the 99-year prison sentence the jury handed down and will face additional charges for fleeing and jumping bail.
Carrillo is a 25-year-old Hispanic man who stands 5’6″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Carrillo got into some type of altercation with Jean Carlo Casiano-Torres inside the XTC Cabaret in the 8500 block of Stemmons Freeway in October 2017. The argument spilled into the parking lot and ended when Carrillo opened fire on a car. Casiano-Torres and a woman inside the vehicle were both shot. Casiano-Torres died from his injuries.
Anyone who has seen Carrillo or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 972-978-1765.