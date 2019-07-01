  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of a woman was found on Interstate-35E in Dallas early Monday morning after an apparent hit-and-run crash, authorities said.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to northbound I-35E near Medical District Drive at around 4 a.m. in regards to a body on the road. When deputies arrived, they saw the body of a woman who was around 23 years old.

Authorities said it appeared she was hit by a vehicle that didn’t stop.

According to the investigation, the victim and a friend had an argument at the Marriott Suites Hotel in the area. The victim ran out of the hotel and across the freeway but came back. For an unknown reason, the victim ran back across the freeway a third time, where she was hit.

Authorities do not have a description for the suspect vehicle as the investigation continues.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 214.589.2315.

