ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The death of an 82-year-old woman at an Addison apartment breezeway has been ruled a homicide.

Addison Police identified the victim as Joan Mulcahy.

Police said they are working several viable leads.

Mulcahy was in her wheelchair just steps from her unit at the Bent Tree Brook Apartments when police found her deceased.

Addison homicide investigation (CBS 11)

Neighbors said she was a familiar fixture there.

“I would normally see her like an afternoon like today, depending on the heat. She might roll out and sit on the sidewalk for a while,” said tenant Tim Turner.

Police are looking for anyone with information or anyone who has recorded video in that area.

In response to citizens questions, police have advised there’s no reason to be concerned about individuals committing random crimes against people in the area.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

