ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Addison Police detectives are investigating a “potential homicide” of a woman in her early 80s Monday evening.
A spokesman for the town of Addison said authorities received a 911 call after an elderly woman was found in the breezeway of an apartment complex on Westgrove Drive between Addison Road and the Dallas North Tollway.
“We are not talking about cause of death, that would come from the medical examiner’s department. We do know that her cause of death was not natural,” spokesman Dan Reed said.
Police are asking for witnesses or residents to call 972.450.7156 with any information.