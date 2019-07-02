



Medical examiners will begin looking for the cause of death for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs after he was found unresponsive in a North Texas hotel room while in town to face the Texas Rangers.

An autopsy by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner is scheduled to start Tuesday.

On Monday, Southlake police found the 27-year-old pitcher inside a Hilton hotel room at 1400 Plaza Place, where he was pronounced dead.

During the early stages of the investigation, police said they do not suspect foul play and have ruled out suicide.

The sudden death of Skaggs was felt across the nation as fans and players mourned the loss of a young star. The Angels were in North Texas for a four-game series that was scheduled to begin Monday.

The Angels announced his passing on Twitter Monday, saying “It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas. Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

After the announcement of Skaggs’ death, Monday evening’s game was postponed to a still-undetermined date. Skaggs was also supposed to pitch on Thursday, July 4.

The status of Tuesday evening’s game and the rest of the series is still unclear.

“Real life takes precedence here,” Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels said. “Some things are a lot bigger than baseball.”

Skaggs, a Los Angeles-area native, was picked by the Angels in the 2009 MLB Draft. He last pitched Saturday against the Oakland Athletics where he went five innings.