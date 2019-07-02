CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees selected Dr. Gerald Hudson as the lone finalist for the district’s top position during a special called meeting Tuesday evening.

By law, the board must wait 21 days before officially voting to hire Hudson as superintendent, CHISD explained in a news release.

“I am eager to partner with the board of trustees, sustain the rich traditions of CHISD, and ensure a bright future for every scholar,” said Dr. Hudson.

The Dallas native currently serves as the superintendent of Jasper ISD, a district of 2,500 students in east Texas.

Hudson began his educational career in Garland ISD where he served as a math teacher, assistant principal at Naaman Forest High School and Hudson Middle School, and principal of Lakeview Centennial High School College and Career Magnet. Dr. Hudson continued to excel in Garland ISD and was eventually named area director, supervising 20 campuses and more than 11,000 students.

Dr. Hudson graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and earned his master’s degree and a doctorate in education administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Dr. Hudson has served as superintendent of Jasper ISD since 2017. During his time there he aligned instructional resources, increased student achievement, implemented an ambassador program to engage the community, developed disciplinary procedures to ensure all students received due process, expanded Pre-K opportunities, and initiated a districtwide reading initiative.

“Dr. Hudson’s strong career experiences have uniquely qualified him to be the next superintendent of Cedar Hill ISD. He has expertise in curriculum, instruction, organizational leadership, and campus improvement,” said Cheryl Wesley, board president. “We were committed to finding the right leader for our district, one who cares about our students, staff, and community and can take Cedar Hill to the next level. We are proud that Dr. Hudson wants to join the Longhorn family.”

Following the 21-day waiting period, the board will vote on a contract for Dr. Hudson during a special called meeting.