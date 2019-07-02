



ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers fans are sharing in the sorrow Tuesday as the LA Angels mourn the sudden death of pitcher, Tyler Skaggs.

Skaggs was found dead in his room at the team’s Southlake hotel on Monday.

“Real sad thing,” shared Steve Cochran, a Rangers fan visiting from Oklahoma. “Too sad, really.”

Cochran and some of his pals drove down for Monday’s game that was subsequently postponed due to the tragic death.

“Prayers go out to his family and the team,” says Cochran. “Being a lifelong baseball fan, we all feel something for these guys.”

Skaggs was scheduled to start in the July 4th game against the Rangers and appeared to be the picture of health.

He shared a lighthearted Instagram post on Sunday of a picture of the team arriving in North Texas– sporting cowboy hats and bearing the caption ‘Howdy Ya’ll’ and “#TexasRoadtrip’.”

The next day he was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Southlake Hilton and pronounced dead.

Police told CBS 11 they found no evidence of foul play or suicide.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Tuesday, but determining a cause of death could take four to six weeks due to the time required to perform toxicology tests.

“It’s gonna be sad that they have to think about their pitcher dying…really sad for the team,” said 13-year-old Rangers fan Owen Stroud. He stopped by the hotel looking for the team, hoping to show support. Other fans had been there already– a bouquet of flowers, a balloon and an Angels baseball cap had been left out front.

So the young Rangers fan’s message for the Angels?

“Keep on going… play for him,” says Stroud. “Do good for the rest of the season for him.”

CBS 11 sports reporter Bill Jones shared a picture on Twitter of the Rangers grounds crew painting Tyler Skaggs’ #45 on the back of pitchers mound at Globe Life Park before Tuesday night’s game.

Rangers grounds crew painting Tyler Skaggs #45 on back of pitchers mound at Globe Life Park. pic.twitter.com/KaczvslJBp — Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) July 2, 2019

The loss was also on the minds of fans enjoying lunch at Humperdinks near Globe Life Park.

“As Ranger fans, we lift them up,” shared Brent Beale. “Sure there’s a sport to be played, but it’s more than that. As they go to play that they’ll go out there and play their best, they’re missing their friend.”

“Stay in prayer,” breathed Erma Silmon with a sad sigh. “Stay in prayer.. just keep God with them every day.”