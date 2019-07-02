Comments
PROVIDENCE VILLAGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The mother of a 4-year-old boy who died after he was found in a hot car in Providence Village has been arrested and charged with injury to a child, authorities said Tuesday.
PROVIDENCE VILLAGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The mother of a 4-year-old boy who died after he was found in a hot car in Providence Village has been arrested and charged with injury to a child, authorities said Tuesday.
Kaysen Neyland was found unresponsive inside a parked SUV in the driveway of his home on June 20 by family members and was airlifted to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. He died two days later.
During the investigation, Aubrey police arrested Kaysen’s mother, Lisa Neyland, and charged her with injury to a child, a second-degree felony. Police said she surrendered to authorities at the Denton County Jail.
Bail has not yet been set as she awaits arraignment.
“This is a tragic situation happens too often in Texas and across the country with 16 children dying from vehicular heat stroke already this year,” Aubrey Police Chief Charles Kreidler said.