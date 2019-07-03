



: Denton Police said Sarbesh Gurung was found deceased Wednesday morning inside a neighbor’s SUV with dark, tinted windows and a sunshade up, parked not far from the Gurung family’s home.

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police are looking for a 2-year-old boy, Sarbesh Gurung, who was reported missing by his mother on Tuesday afternoon.

The police department tweeted, “Please be on the lookout for Sarbesh, a 2 year old Asian male who was reported missing in the 2400 block of W. Prairie St.”

That’s near the University of North Texas campus.

Police later, updated the tweet to add he is wearing a blue and white plaid shirt.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or a special hotline set up: 940-349-7960.

His mother told police she put him down for a nap and when she went to check on him around 2:00 p.m., he was missing.

Police launched drones to help in their search.

More than 100 people from the community showed up to Louise and Ave. G to help assist in the search.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am to live in a community and work in a community like Denton, Texas,” said Police Chief Frank Dixon. “The amount of community members that came out here from the mayor, to the city council people, and just everyday citizens, was amazing.”

The child’s father was at police headquarters Tuesday afternoon speaking with detectives.

Police say at this point the case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

There are no reports of a child in the area being abducted.

“We have done two very thorough searches,” Chief Dixon said during a news conference shortly before 7:00 p.m. “Now that we are moving to the 7 o’clock hour, we understand people are coming home from work. They are coming home from being out, we are going to do another search.”

Sarbesh is said to be wearing a blue and white plaid shirt. If you have any information, please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/7CQjPhS0hY — Denton Police Dept (@DENTONPD) July 2, 2019

“This is far from over. We’re gonna be out here until we find him,” said Chief Dixon. “We have left no stone unturned and we will continue to do that until we bring this to a resolution.”

Anthony Kurialacherry, who knows the family, said the boy’s father is earning his PhD at UNT, while his mother stays at home with him.

“Wonderful family, small family,” said Kurialacherry.

“I can imagine the feelings they are going through,” he said of the parents.

Regarding the little boy, Sarbesh, “He’s a nice little 2 year old kid, always laughing. He always calls me uncle, ‘hey uncle.’ He’s always coming next to me, very charming kid.”

This is a developing story.