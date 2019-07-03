FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth-based American Airlines is offering a unique opportunity for the public to donate money toward cancer research and recognize a loved one impacted by the disease.
American is partnering with Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) and covering a Airbus A321 with the names of cancer survivors, those currently battling cancer, and others who lost their fight with the disease. The names are submitted by loved ones who donated $25 or more to SU2C during the month of July.
Organizers say 100% of the donations received will go to support Stand Up To Cancer’s cancer research programs.
As a company, American is also adding the first names of all their employees who identify as cancer survivors or who are currently battling cancer to the plane.
“Our national collaboration with Stand Up To Cancer was driven by their proven approach to cancer research and our corporate purpose to care for people on life’s journeys,” American representative Elise Eberwein said in a statement.
The plane, with the special SU2C wrap of the submitted names, will begin flying this fall.
Click here to make a donation to SU2C and add a name to the special plane.