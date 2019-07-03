Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-wheeler split in half in Arlington Wednesday afternoon.
Arlington Police tweeted out a couple of photos of the situation at the northbound State Highway 360 frontage road at Majesty Drive.
The frontage road was closed and police said if commuters need to get on SH 360 or I-30 in this area, there could be some delays for a while.
Arlington Police said in the tweet, “Northbound Watson (SH 360 frontage) at Majesty Drive is closed along with the exit ramp to Six Flags Drive. A commercial vehicle trailer split in half during transport. S.H. 360 is open but will your commute to onto IH 30 from NB 360 will be affected.”
