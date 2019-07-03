Filed Under:Basketball, Boban Marjanovic, Dallas Mavericks, DFW Sports, free agency, NBA

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks are looking to bolster their team through several free agent signings, with the latest being center Boban Marjanovic.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Serbian center and the Mavericks have agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal.

Boban Marjanovic (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Marjanovic started last season with the Los Angeles Clippers before he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in January with teammate Tobias Harris.

After being traded, the 7-3 center played in 22 games for the 76ers where he averaged 8.2 points and 3.7 rebounds in 13.9 minutes played.

