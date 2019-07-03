Filed Under:Brownsville, child dies, Children, children dying, detention centers, el paso, families separated, illegal immigrants, Illegal immigration, immigrant children, immigrants, Immigration, Migrant Children, U.S.-Mexico Border, unaccompanied minors

ATLANTA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A government spokesman says President Donald Trump’s administration is evaluating vacant properties near five U.S. cities, three of which are in Texas, as potential permanent sites to hold unaccompanied migrant children.

Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Mark Weber said Wednesday they’re assessing properties in and around Atlanta, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Bidding documents request properties that can accommodate up to 500 children. Buildings must have up to 100,800 square feet of space and the properties must include about 2 acres for outdoor recreation.

The plan for the Georgia facility calls for 125 bedrooms, with each of them housing up to four children.

Weber says the search for permanent facilities is being pursued to reduce the possible need for temporary shelters in the future.

