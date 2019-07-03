Comments
(CBS SPORTS) – Former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen has died, his family confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. He was 38.
Lorenzen was hospitalized last Friday, and was admitted to the ICU with heart and kidney issues.
Lorenzen played for Kentucky from 2000 to 2003. He played in 43 games, throwing for 10,354 yards with 78 touchdowns and 41 interceptions. He is Kentucky’s all-time leader in passing yards, attempts and completions, and his 78 touchdown passes rank second all time in program history.