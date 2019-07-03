Filed Under:former quarterback, heart problems, Jared Lorenzen, Kentucky Wildcats, kidney problems, New York Giants


(CBS SPORTS) – Former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen has died, his family confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.  He was 38.

Lorenzen was hospitalized last Friday, and was admitted to the ICU with heart and kidney issues.

Lorenzen played for Kentucky from 2000 to 2003. He played in 43 games, throwing for 10,354 yards with 78 touchdowns and 41 interceptions. He is Kentucky’s all-time leader in passing yards, attempts and completions, and his 78 touchdown passes rank second all time in program history.

Jared Lorenzen #22 of Kentucky runs with the ball while defended by Daryl Dixon #34 of Florida on September 27, 2003 at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 24-21. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

READ FULL CBS SPORTS COVERAGE HERE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s