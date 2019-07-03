ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The first two sections of the first retractable roof truss were installed on Globe Life Field last week, the Texas Rangers said on Wednesday, adding construction is about 66% completed.

This section is the first in what will be ten total trusses installed for the retractable roof. Each truss has three total sections and one pair is expected to be installed every week until completion. The south section is expected to be lifted into place next week.

The first piece, weighing nearly 1.1 million pounds, was lifted into the northwest portion of the site, with the second piece installed directly adjacent.

These mark the first two of three total lifts for the first retractable roof truss. All three pieces total over 3.3 million pounds.

The roof will use a total of 19,000 tons of steel and span 5.5 acres. Roof construction started in late fall 2018, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Concrete was poured in the Rangers clubhouse area last week, marking the latest concrete pour on the service level.

Concrete construction for the dugout walls, camera wells and bullpens started at the end of May. The area behind the home dugout was poured in mid-June.

Concession and restroom tile work on all levels, including the suite level, is ongoing.

The Rangers and the city of Arlington broke ground on Globe Life Field on September 28, 2017 with construction beginning the following week.

The new 1.8 million square foot ballpark is located on 13 acres just south of the current Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Seating capacity is approximately 40,300 for Globe Life Field, which will open in March 2020.