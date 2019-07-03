MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Midlothian Animal Shelter has temporarily suspended intake of surrendered animals and adoptions beginning Wednesday, July 3 through Wednesday, July 17.
The purpose of the closure is to isolate dogs currently impounded in the shelter that have been exposed to canine parvovirus.
The shelter said in a news release Wednesday, an animal impounded in the shelter which had been picked up as a stray, showed severe symptoms of intestinal CPV.
The animal was confirmed to have the canine parvovirus.
The shelter shared the following advice for preventing this contagious virus:
The best prevention against CPV infection is to follow the correct protocol for vaccinations. Young puppies should be vaccinated beginning at six weeks of age, with at least two vaccines after 10 weeks of age and should not be socialized with unknown dogs until after their third vaccination. Always pick up feces immediately. This is a good habit to start immediately, as it reduces environmental contamination and reduces the spread of intestinal parasites.
Major Symptoms to watch for in intestinal CPV:
Severe, bloody diarrhea
Lethargy
Anorexia
Fever
Vomiting
Severe weight loss
The intestinal CPV affects the body’s ability to absorb nutrients, and an affected animal will quickly become dehydrated and weak from lack of protein and fluid absorption. The wet tissue of the mouth and eyes may be noticeably red, and the heart may beat too rapidly.
Parvo virus is a disease with serious consequences. Fast action by you and your veterinarian gives your dog the best prognosis for a full recovery.