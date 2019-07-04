Comments
CALIFORNIA (CBSNEWS.COM) – A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Thursday. The epicenter of the quake was in the city of Ridgecrest, located about 160 miles northeast of Los Angeles.
The United States Geological Survey said the quake struck at 10:33 a.m. PT and was initially given a magnitude of 6.6, but was later revised to 6.4.
