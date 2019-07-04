  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An argument in a Fort Worth parking lot led to a shooting that left a child injured early Thursday morning, police say.

Police say officers responded to a shooting at Collard Street and Hangar Avenue at around 1 a.m.

According to police, there was an argument in a parking lot that led to a gunman firing shots into a crowd. One of the bullets struck a child who was inside a nearby vehicle.

The child was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and is receiving treatment. Police do not yet have an age or condition of the child.

A woman who identified herself as the mother of the child told CBS 11 News that the child is in the intensive care unit.

A bullet hole could be seen near the driver’s side taillight of the vehicle that the child was apparently in.

