CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Don’t be surprised if you see “security guards” around the Blue Bell ice cream section of your local Walmart this long Fourth of July weekend.

A Walmart in Corpus Christi posted a picture on Facebook of an employee with a water gun and standing guard next to the store’s Blue Bell ice cream. This comes after a viral video this week that showed a woman opening a half-gallon of Tin Roof and licking the ice cream before putting it back into the freezer of a Walmart in Lufkin.

The video has led to an investigation by Lufkin police and Blue Bell. They are still working to identify and find the woman. She faces a tampering with a consumer product charge, which is a second-degree felony.

Police released surveillance images of the woman and another person wearing a green shirt who she appeared to go into the store with.

A surveillance image shows the alleged “Blue Bell licker” in a Lufkin Walmart. (Credit: Lufkin Police/Facebook)

In a statement after the location of the incident was found, Blue Bell said: “The safety of our ice cream is our highest priority, and we work hard to maintain the highest level of confidence of our customers. Food tampering is not a joke, and we will not tolerate tampering with our products. We are grateful to the customers who alerted us and provided us with information.”

