DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — FC Dallas announced that they will host the biggest World Cup watch party in North Texas Sunday at the National Soccer Hall of Fame at Toyota Stadium.
The U.S. women’s soccer team will compete against the Netherlands in France July 7 for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 title.
Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the game will start at 10 a.m.
Attendees will be offered free tours of the National Soccer Hall of Fame during the party and will be able to take photos with the 1999 Women’s World Cup trophy.
This event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available in the Sienna South Blue lot.