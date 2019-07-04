Filed Under:Addison Airport, Addison Plane Crash, Co-Pilot, deadly plane crash, DFW News, federal investigators, funeral arrangements, Matt "MJ" Palmer, Matt Palmer, NTSB, visitation


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The co-pilot killed along with nine others when their plane crashed into a hanger at Addison Airport on Sunday, will be laid to rest Saturday.

A visitation is being held for Matt “MJ” Palmer at Lighthouse Fellowship in Fort Worth Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

His funeral service will be held there Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Matthew “MJ” Palmer was the co-pilot in the deadly crash at Addison Airport (courtesy: Facebook)

Guests are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

According to his obituary, besides his passion for flying, Palmer recently returned from a mission trip and was married in May.

All 10 Victims Of Deadly Plane Crash At Addison Airport Identified

Federal investigators say on the cockpit voice recorder, the crew is heard commenting about a problem with the left engine just seconds before the crash that killed all 10 people on board.

 

