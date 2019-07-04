Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The co-pilot killed along with nine others when their plane crashed into a hanger at Addison Airport on Sunday, will be laid to rest Saturday.
A visitation is being held for Matt “MJ” Palmer at Lighthouse Fellowship in Fort Worth Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
His funeral service will be held there Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Guests are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.
According to his obituary, besides his passion for flying, Palmer recently returned from a mission trip and was married in May.
Federal investigators say on the cockpit voice recorder, the crew is heard commenting about a problem with the left engine just seconds before the crash that killed all 10 people on board.