DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The fight to remove a massive mountain of chemical-laced roof shingles labeled as a health risk to area residents has taken a fresh turn.
Someone has targeted the Blue Star Recycling business with vandalism, but people in the area aren’t bothered by it.
“No, I don’t see it as vandalism,” said Gail Terrell of the Community Leadership Association. “I see it as a message, not just to the city, but to the county, state representatives. I want you to see what we are going through.”
Someone hit the place, known in the community as “Shingle Mountain,” with graffiti demanding Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson remove this pile of used roofing material.
The messages call the shingle collection a danger to public health and say the city zoning that initially cleared this operation is racist.
The owners have been ordered to remove these materials, but critics say it’s taking too long and the health effects on nearby families are real.
The city of Dallas will likely remove the graffiti, but homeowners say the city should place more pressure on Blue Star Recycling to remove the mountain of shingles.
