WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – President Donald Trump delivered a patriotic history lesson of the American military as stormy weather threatened the nation’s capital on July 4.
Mr. Trump honored some of the members of the military in the crowd, as well as different branches of the armed forces.
“The future of the American future depends on the shoulders of men and women willing to defend it,” Mr. Trump said. “Now is your chance to join our military and make truly great statement in life and you should do it.”