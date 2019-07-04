GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dive team rescuers from the Grapevine and Flower Mound Fire Departments recovered a 17-year-old boy who had been missing in Grapevine Lake for at least an hour Thursday afternoon.
A short time later the Grapevine Fire Department confirmed he drowned.
The teen was out on the lake swimming with his family at Rockledge Park on the east side of the lake when he went under.
First responders were performing CPR on the young man on the way to the hospital, but he did not survive.
A short time later, the Grapevine Fire Department tweeted, “The Holiday weekend is just getting started and crews have already worked a traumatic injury and drowning on Grapevine Lake. Please be safe and by all means wear a life jacket.”
This is a developing story.