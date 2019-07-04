WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Wylie have arrested a man who was caught on camera wearing women’s underwear and unscrewing a porch light at a resident’s home last month.
Michael Jimenez, 36, was arrested for criminal trespass after the resident’s security camera caught the act.
Police began looking into the case on Sunday, June 30 when they were called to a home in the 300 block of Stoneybrook.
In the video, Jimenez can be seen walking in front of the camera onto the front porch and wearing nothing but a pair of women’s underwear. He’s then seen unscrewing the porch light before leaving the scene.
During the investigation, police identified Jimenez and arrested him on Wednesday. He was taken to Collin County Jail without incident.
The events that led up to the incident are currently unknown.