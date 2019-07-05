  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 7-year-old boy has died after he was found underwater in a swimming area of Lake Lavon Thursday, officials said.

Tony Norton of the Texas Game Warden said the child was found by an adult at Collin Park at the lake.

The boy was taken out of the water and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The child’s name has not yet been released.

A 17-year-old boy from Dallas drowned at Grapevine Lake on Thursday after disappearing under the water at Rockledge Park.

