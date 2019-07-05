Filed Under:Dallas Fire Prevention Officer, Dallas Fire Rescue, dallas police, DFW News, Fireworks, fireworks confiscated, fourth of july, illegal fireworks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue fire prevention officers and Dallas Police officers confiscated 2,543 pounds of fireworks in the city on the the Fourth of July and into early Friday morning.

Officers from both departments teamed up to patrol each police subdivision for the illegal use/possession of fireworks.

They also attended various public and private fireworks shows and pyrotechnic displays and public parks, to monitor for the illegal use of fireworks.

The officers issued 25 citations.

 

