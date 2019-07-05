  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

LAKE DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fourth of July fireworks show in Lake Dallas came to an abrupt end after a malfunction caused a “large blast” that injured workers and damaged equipment, the city said.

In a Facebook post, the city said the incident happened Thursday evening at around 9:35 p.m during the finale of the Lake Cities Fourth of July fireworks show.

According to the city, the blast caused minor injuries to workers who were setting off the fireworks during the show. The exact injuries sustained have not been released.

There were no injuries reported by attendees.

The city said this year was the second time it used the fireworks vendor for its Fourth of July show.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured in the blast, but please keep those involved in your thoughts,” the city said. “Thank you to everyone for your understanding and for heeding the fallout zones that were roped off so this did not cause serious injuries to the attendees.”

