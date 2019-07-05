HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – When a robber put down his gun to count the money he demanded, a quick-thinking employee at a fireworks stand in Texas did not waste time. The worker grabbed the gun and shot him.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the 19-year-old man walked up to the stand Thursday in north Harris County near North Freeway and Airtex Drive and demanded money from two workers. As the workers placed the cash on the counter, the suspect also put his weapon down to grab what he could.
That’s when one worker grabbed the gun and shot him, Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Eddie Hazel said.
The 19-year-old was shot in the face, KTRK reported.
Deputies, who have not released the suspect’s name, said he was transported to the hospital in very critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Wire contributed to this report. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report. All rights reserved.)