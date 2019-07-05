Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Dallas overnight that left one person injured.
Shots rang out just before midnight on Mark Trail Way, near the Dallas Executive Airport.
Officials tell CBS 11 News there was some type of gathering in the parking lot of the Thurgood Marshall recreation center when someone opened fire.
One person, possibly a male teenager, was shot and taken to a local hospital. His condition isn’t known.
Police still don’t know what led up to the violence.
So far, no arrests have been made and no information about a suspect had been given.