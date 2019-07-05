HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two children, ages 1 and 2, are in the hospital with severe burn injuries after a road rage shooting near Houston set off fireworks inside their vehicle, authorities say.
Authorities told KTRK that the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday after the children’s father got into an argument with the gunman. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the family’s vehicle as the father tried to drive away.
Authorities said the gunfire set off fireworks inside the family’s vehicle, causing a major fire. The fireworks had just been purchased before shooting happened.
The two children were taken to the hospital by air ambulance in critical condition with severe burns. The parents were taken to the hospital with burn injuries.
Investigators told KTRK that good Samaritans helped rescue the family from the fire and took them to an urgent care clinic before the children were taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.
Authorities are continuing to search for the suspect and any persons of interest.