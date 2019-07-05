Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has begun replacing the Mockingbird Lane and Loop 12 bridge in Dallas.
The new bridge will replace the existing Mockingbird bridge that currently goes over Loop 12. It will be two lanes and will be wider to allow for sidewalks.
A $6.192 million contract was awarded to Ragle Construction for the project and is anticipated for completion in mid-2020.
Motorists are advised to visit http://www.drivetexas.org for additional road updates and should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.