(CBSDFW.COM) — Sparse thunderstorms have made their way through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex Saturday evening with heavy rain and lightning.

However, the storms are not severe and will dwindle out within the next two hours.

CBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Jamison said Tarrant County is experiencing the heart of the rain and is under a flood advisory until 9 p.m.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground delay program to DFW Airport today due to thunderstorms.

The average delay for arriving traffic was a reported one hour and 51 minutes.

It is unknown at this time if those arrival delays are still in effect.

