MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Mesquite Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two armed robbery suspects that held a jewelry store clerk at gunpoint Wednesday.
At approximately 6:24 p.m. July 3, officers were called to a business located in the 1100 block of North Town East Blvd in reference to a robbery.
The two suspects entered the store and inquired about a possible jewelry transaction and after a few minutes of conversation, both subjects jumped the counter and pointed handguns at the clerk.
Soon after, the duo fled the scene in a gray Nissan Sentra that is missing hubcaps on the driver and passenger front wheels.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Mesquite police at 972-285-6336.