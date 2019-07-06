EARTHQUAKE7.1 M Quake Hits SoCal - Latest From CBS LA
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Mesquite Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two armed robbery suspects that held a jewelry store clerk at gunpoint Wednesday.

At approximately 6:24 p.m. July 3, officers were called to a business located in the 1100 block of North Town East Blvd in reference to a robbery.

The two suspects entered the store and inquired about a possible jewelry transaction and after a few minutes of conversation, both subjects jumped the counter and pointed handguns at the clerk.

A closer image of the two armed robbery suspects.

Soon after, the duo fled the scene in a gray Nissan Sentra that is missing hubcaps on the driver and passenger front wheels.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Mesquite police at 972-285-6336.

