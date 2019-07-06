EARTHQUAKE7.1 M Quake Hits SoCal - Latest From CBS LA
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDFW Golf Weekly
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baseball, minnesota, Minnesota Twins, MLB, Rangers, Sports, Texas, Texas Rangers

MINNEAPOLIS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Michael Pineda struck out a season-high nine over six efficient innings, Jason Castro had two hits and three RBIs, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 7-4 on Saturday.

Pineda (6-4) gave up five hits and a run on a solo homer in the sixth inning by Elvis Andrus. The big right-hander had his most strikeouts since 2017 with the New York Yankees prior to a Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for all of 2018.

Marwin Gonzalez homered for Minnesota, which lead the majors with 166 home runs this year and matched its total from last season. Gonzalez is the 10th Twins player to reach double digits in homers, one shy of a club record set in 2016.

Taylor Rogers picked up his 12th save with 2 1/3 scoreless innings and five strikeouts.

Jesse Chavez (3-4) surrendered five runs – four earned – on five hits and two walks over five innings for Texas.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JULY 06: Jesse Chavez #53 of the Texas Rangers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of the game on July 6, 2019 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Minnesota signed Pineda to a two-year contract in free agency last year, knowing the first year of the deal would mostly be spent in rehab. He was pitching in rehab games last season before being shut down with a knee injury.

Coming back this season, the 30-year-old struggled to a 6.21 ERA in six starts through the end of April but started to show steady progress. He’s allowed one run in four of his last five starts with a 2.83 ERA over that span.

Shin-Soo Choo had three hits and Willie Calhoun added a two-run homer for the Rangers, who have lost six of seven.

The Rangers now have a 47-42 record and will play the Twins once more tomorrow afternoon at 1:10 p.m.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s