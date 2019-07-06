EARTHQUAKE7.1 M Quake Hits SoCal - Latest From CBS LA
STEPHENVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Stephenville Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl who they say ran away Saturday morning.

Kaylee Cagle was last seen in the City Park area around 7 a.m. July 6.

Kaylee Cagle

Cagle is described as around 5 feet 2 inches tall, 80 to 100 pounds, red shoulder length hair, with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray TSU t-shirt, with purple lettering and black/gray basketball shorts.

Police do not suspect foul play, however there are concerns for her safety.

Anyone with information on Cagle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Stephenville Police Department at 254-918-1273.

