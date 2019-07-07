MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) — More than 100 citizens have been housed after a church in Mansfield opened affordable housing for the underserved community.
Bethlehem Baptist Church is curving increasing rent payments in a town where the lowest rent for a new two-bedroom apartment is about $1,500 a month.
This mission began more than 12 years ago and Senior Pastor Michael Evans Sr. has led the process until Pioneer Place broke ground in April 2018.
Units are offered to adults 55 and older as low as $400 a month — nearly a third less than the market rate.
Individuals from Mansfield have moved in and some from as far as Lubbock, St. Louis and Chicago, the church’s news release said.
The church stated it took more than 10 years to secure full ownership of the property where the complex was built.
“Years of failed attempts for a nine percent tax credit by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, and an arduous review process by the City of Mansfield Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council. Each time, Evans and church members stood together in full support,” it said.