DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s been three years since a lone gunman terrorized downtown Dallas and killed five officers, and Saturday morning hundreds of motorcyclists came together and rode in honor of them and other fallen officers.
Over 400 motorcyclists gathered June 6 for the fourth annual Fallen Officer Memorial Ride, which had a focus on the Dallas Fallen Officer Foundation this year.
JoAnne Jackson, who lost her husband morning of Nov. 13, 2005 on a domestic violence call, said this was a perfect way for communities and the country to honor those who’ve died serving.
“There’s nothing like the motorcycle community, they’re some really great people,” Jackson said.
Dallas Fallen Officer Foundation President Demetrick Pennie said America is in a different time now, and law enforcement does not get the favorable views that they deserve from their community.
“We partner with the community, with bike riders that love police, people who love America and we bring them out here so they can meet us, they can see us and be a part of what we do,” he said.
Attendee Desiree Jarvis said whether people agree with police officers or not, they’re human and the community should do anything to support them.
“Fallen officers… They give everything, literally everything, to keep others safe,” Jarvis said.