ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A local artist has freshly painted a new mural for Amber Hagerman, the Arlington girl abducted over two decades ago.
Artist Michelle Feigenbaum said she intended for the mural to be a celebration of her life.
“She was a happy child and from everything we’ve heard she was just a beautiful, sweet little girl and we wanted that to be remembered,” Feigenbaum said.
Hagerman was kidnapped near her grandparents home at the corner of East Abram and Browning Drive on January 13, 1996.
Four days later, her body turned up in a North Arlington creek.
There has never been an arrest made in the case.
Hagerman’s death prompted the creation of the Amber Alert system.