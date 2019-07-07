Comments
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) — The North Richland Hills Police Department is asking for public assistance to identify a fraud suspect who is also wanted for a hit-and-run incident that occurred last month.
On June 28, the suspect — a black male wearing a white t-shirt, blue pants and a black cap — used a cloned credit card at a North Richland Hills Target.
While leaving the store, the suspect hit a victim in the parking lot and fled.
Police describe the suspect’s vehicle as a black sedan.
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact the police department at 817-427-7030.