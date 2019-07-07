Filed Under:black sedan, Credit Card Fraud, Crime, dfw, Fraud, Hit and Run, North Richland Hills, NRH, Police, suspect, Target, vehicle

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) — The North Richland Hills Police Department is asking for public assistance to identify a fraud suspect who is also wanted for a hit-and-run incident that occurred last month.

On June 28, the suspect — a black male wearing a white t-shirt, blue pants and a black cap — used a cloned credit card at a North Richland Hills Target.

The suspect leaving a North Richland Hills Target June 28 (Photo credit: The NRH Police Department)

While leaving the store, the suspect hit a victim in the parking lot and fled.

Police describe the suspect’s vehicle as a black sedan.

The suspect’s vehicle (Photo credit: The NRH Police Department)

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact the police department at 817-427-7030.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s