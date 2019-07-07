  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Four years ago, 2-year-old Kenzie Reese lost her life to pediatric cancer, tomorrow her parents plan to donate $10,000 to Dallas Children’s Medical Center in her memory.

Her family says she fought a valiant fight with the help of the caring doctors, nurses, and staff at Dallas Children’s.

And although her cancer won in the end, her parents never forgot the “incredible and compassionate care” their daughter received at Dallas Children’s. They later decided to found Kenzie’s House, non-profit organization to help other families going through similar issues.

In honor of Kenzie and in thanks to the staff at Dallas Children’s, Kenzie’s House will be donating $10,000 to the hospital in a formal check presentation Monday at 9 a.m. with Kenzie’s former doctors present.

