DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department has located and arrested a woman who they say struck a 12-year-old with her car and fled the scene Saturday afternoon.
Around 1:30 p.m. June 6, 26-year-old Jastasia King was traveling westbound W. Ledbetter Drive, approaching the intersection of Vista Wood Boulevard while a youth football team was at the intersection collecting donations from passing motorists.
Ricky Tave, 12, stepped off the north curb and ran south across W. Ledbetter — not on the cross walk — and was struck by the King’s 2002 Nissan.
King stopped after the collision, but got back in her vehicle and attempted to leave, police said.
Witnesses attempted to detain her before Dallas Fire Rescue arrived but she had already left the location.
Tave was transported to a children’s hospital and was later pronounced dead.
King is charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid.