HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 18-year-old man has turned himself in after he allegedly shot at a vehicle in a road rage incident in Houston that ignited fireworks in the victims’ vehicle, severely burning two children and injuring their parents.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Sunday that Bayron Rivera surrendered to authorities in regards to the July 4 shooting. He will be charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
Authorities said at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday the father got into an argument with the Rivera. Rivera then pulled out a gun and fired at the vehicle that was carrying the family of four.
According to authorities, the gunfire set off newly-purchased fireworks inside the family’s vehicle, which caused injuries to the four victims.
Two children, ages 1 and 2, were taken to the hospital by air ambulance with severe burn injuries, while the parents were transported to a hospital for their injuries.
Authorities said good Samaritans helped rescue the four victims from the fire and took them to an urgent care clinic. From there, the victims were transported to their respective hospitals.
The family of four remains in the hospital.
“Our @HCSOTexas team has been working tenaciously on the investigation and it’s nice to see it come together… We pray for a speedy recovery for those injured in the fire,” Gonzalez said in a tweet.