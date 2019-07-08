DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people died and two others were hospitalized after a flatbed truck struck a guardrail and crossed a concrete median into oncoming traffic.
It happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 4600 block of Irving Blvd.
The flatbed truck was traveling southbound when the accident happened and it entered the northbound lane of traffic, Dallas Police said.
That’s when crashed into a white Chevy S10 pickup truck with two people inside. The flatbed then struck a white semi-tractor truck.
The driver of the flatbed, a 31-year-old man, ejected and was pronounced dead.
The passenger in the Chevy S10 was trapped in the vehicle and also died in the crash.
The driver of the Chevy S10 and the driver of the semi-tractor were rushed to Parkland Hospital for their injuries
The crash remains under investigation.