ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Students at 25 Arlington Independent School District schools will now enjoy free breakfast and lunch.
The district joined with the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. CEP allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.
“The Community Eligibility Provision is another way AISD has chosen to improve the health and wellness of students in our community. AISD succeeds only when we provide opportunities for students to succeed. CEP helps promote student performance and concentration whether it be in the classroom, on a stage or on a field by providing nutritious meals at no charge,” said David Lewis, director, AISD food and nutrition services.
AISD student’s families don’t have to fill out the USDA free and reduced-price meal applications to participate.
The goal of the CEP option is to reduce the financial stress on families.
The following schools are qualified and will operate under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP):
Workman Jr. High Carter Jr. High
Amos Elementary Adams Elementary
Atherton Elementary Anderson Elementary
Burgin Elementary Berry Elementary
Farrell Elementary Blanton Elementary
Foster Elementary Crouch Elementary
Goodman Elementary Crow Elementary
Hale Elementary Johns Elementary
McNutt Elementary Knox Elementary
Morton Elementary Patrick Elementary
Remynse Elementary Rankin Elementary
Roark Elementary
South Davis Elementary
Thornton Elementary