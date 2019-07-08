Comments
BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – College plans appear to be in limbo for dozens of students in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District.
The district says three sets of International Baccalaureate exams shipped for scoring on May 9 were lost in transit.
A total of 103 students from L.D. Bell High School in Hurst and Trinity High School in Euless are impacted.
The exam allows them to earn college credit – which in some cases is required for certain college programs.
The district said in a statement it is in regular contact with International Baccalaureate officials to determine a solution that would allow students to receive credit for the exams as well as their diplomas.