WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bedford, DFW News, Euless, exams, H-E-B ISD, Hurst, Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District, IB, International Baccalaureate, L.D. Bell High School, Trinity High School

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – College plans appear to be in limbo for dozens of students in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District.

The district says three sets of International Baccalaureate exams shipped for scoring on May 9 were lost in transit.

A total of 103 students from L.D. Bell High School in Hurst and Trinity High School in Euless are impacted.

The exam allows them to earn college credit – which in some cases is required for certain college programs.

The district said in a statement it is in regular contact with International Baccalaureate officials to determine a solution that would allow students to receive credit for the exams as well as their diplomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s