(CBS 11) – Madonna (born Madonna Louise Ciccone on August 16, 1958 in Bay City, Michigan) will undoubtedly go down in music history as one of the most successful pop music singers of all time.

She is an accomplished singer/songwriter/actress and businesswoman. From 1983-2008, she charted 49 songs on Billboard, with eleven #1 hits and thirty five songs in the top 10. Today’s song was her second most successful song of 1998, right behind “Frozen.”

“Ray Of Light” was the title song from Madonna’s seventh studio album by the same name, released on February 28, 1998, on the Maverick/Warner Brothers record label. The actual song was released on May 6, 1998 and went all the way to #5 on the Billboard Hot 100. It has an electronica/dance feel to it, something different to what she had done previously.

It peaked at #5 in the US but hit #1 in Spain and in the top five in Canada, Finland, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Written by Madonna, William Orbit (known for his success in dance/electronica circles…you may remember him from the song “Feel Good Time” with Pink, from the movie “Charlie’s Angels”), Clive Maldoon, Dave Curtiss and Christine Leach, produced by Orbit and Madonna, running 5:21, the lyrics go like this:

Zephyr in the sky at night I wonder

Do my tears of mourning sink beneath the sun

She’s got herself a universe gone quickly

For the call of thunder threatens everyone

And I feel like I just got home

And I feel

And I feel like I just got home

And I feel

Faster than the speeding light she’s flying

Trying to remember where it all began

She’s got herself a little piece of heaven

Waiting for the time when Earth shall be as one

And I feel like I just got home

And I feel

And I feel like I just got home

And I feel

Great summer song!