(CBS 11) – Madonna (born Madonna Louise Ciccone on August 16, 1958 in Bay City, Michigan) will undoubtedly go down in music history as one of the most successful pop music singers of all time.
She is an accomplished singer/songwriter/actress and businesswoman. From 1983-2008, she charted 49 songs on Billboard, with eleven #1 hits and thirty five songs in the top 10. Today’s song was her second most successful song of 1998, right behind “Frozen.”
“Ray Of Light” was the title song from Madonna’s seventh studio album by the same name, released on February 28, 1998, on the Maverick/Warner Brothers record label. The actual song was released on May 6, 1998 and went all the way to #5 on the Billboard Hot 100. It has an electronica/dance feel to it, something different to what she had done previously.
It peaked at #5 in the US but hit #1 in Spain and in the top five in Canada, Finland, Italy and the United Kingdom.
Written by Madonna, William Orbit (known for his success in dance/electronica circles…you may remember him from the song “Feel Good Time” with Pink, from the movie “Charlie’s Angels”), Clive Maldoon, Dave Curtiss and Christine Leach, produced by Orbit and Madonna, running 5:21, the lyrics go like this:
Zephyr in the sky at night I wonder
Do my tears of mourning sink beneath the sun
She’s got herself a universe gone quickly
For the call of thunder threatens everyone
And I feel like I just got home
And I feel
And I feel like I just got home
And I feel
Faster than the speeding light she’s flying
Trying to remember where it all began
She’s got herself a little piece of heaven
Waiting for the time when Earth shall be as one
And I feel like I just got home
And I feel
And I feel like I just got home
And I feel
Great summer song! You can hear it on Sirius XM 90’s On 9 and for a limited time on SIRIUS XM 4: The Madonna Channel.