DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a man found unresponsive by Dallas Fire-Rescue and police officers on Sunday, June 30, died on Sunday, July 7 and homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help with the case.
First responders found Juan Segovia, 45, at 4800 Live Oak Street.
Dallas Police said officers booked him into the “City Inebriate Center.”
He was later found unresponsive again in a holding cell and was taken to Baylor Hospital and admitted.
A week later, police said Segovia died from undetermined causes.
Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance with information regarding Segovia or any witnesses that may have seen or interacted with him on or around Sunday, June 30.