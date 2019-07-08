Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a man who robbed a convenience store clerk at gunpoint last month in Garland.
Covon Malik Oliver, 27, is in custody for the crime at a Texaco in the 700 block of West Walnut.
Surveillance video showed Oliver walking into the store, picking up some items and taking them to the counter. Once in front of the clerk, Oliver pulls out a dark-colored revolver and demands money. He runs from the store on foot after taking an undetermined amount of cash.