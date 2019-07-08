HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — His pregnant wife was murdered 20 years ago and now a former Texas high school football coach is being tried for the crime — a second time.
David Temple returned to a Harris County court Monday, less than three years after Texas’ top criminal court overturned his previous murder conviction because prosecutors withheld evidence.
In 2007, a jury found the former Hastings High School coach guilty in the 1999 killing of Belinda Temple, a high school teacher who was seven months pregnant. Prosecutors said Temple staged a burglary of their home in Katy and shot his wife because he was having an affair.
Belinda’s body was found in the bedroom closet of the couple’s home. She’d been shot in the head.
In 2016, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed a lower court’s ruling that the trial would have gone differently if prosecutors had given Temple’s attorneys hundreds of pages of police reports.
Over the years Temple has maintained his wife and unborn child were killed during a botched break-in.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)